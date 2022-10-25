Dr. Richard Fichman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fichman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Fichman, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Fichman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Locations
Laser and Vision Surgery Center178 Hartford Rd, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 649-9973
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fichman is extremely talented, patient and very professional as an Opthomologist! He's successfully performed laser catarac surgery on both of my eyes with amazing results and no negative effects. I highly recommend him and his entire very professional and efficient staff!
About Dr. Richard Fichman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1134232424
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fichman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fichman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Fichman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Fichman works at
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Fichman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fichman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fichman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.