Super Profile

Dr. Richard Fessler, MD

Endovascular Neurosurgery
4 (69)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Fessler, MD is an Endovascular Neurosurgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Endovascular Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.

Dr. Fessler works at Michigan Head & Spine Institute in Southfield, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI and Novi, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Head & Spine Institute
    29275 Northwestern Hwy Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 784-3667
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    St. John Providence Health System
    22201 Moross Rd Ste 380, Detroit, MI 48236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 784-3667
  3. 3
    Michigan Head & Spine Insttitute
    25500 Meadowbrook Rd Ste 250, Novi, MI 48375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 784-3667
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
  • DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
  • Harper University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Brain Aneurysm
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Brain Aneurysm
Stroke

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Dimension Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 20, 2022
    Im still alive because of this guy! I Had a ruptured Brain Aneurysm back in 2002.
    Tmarie — Nov 20, 2022
    Tmarie — Nov 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Richard Fessler, MD
    About Dr. Richard Fessler, MD

    Specialties
    • Endovascular Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese
    NPI Number
    • 1801882584
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nagoya School of Medicine, Nagoya, Japan
    Residency
    • Harper University Hospital
    Internship
    • Detroit Receiving Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Univ of MI Med Sch
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Fessler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fessler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Fessler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fessler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

