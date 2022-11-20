Overview

Dr. Richard Fessler, MD is an Endovascular Neurosurgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Endovascular Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Fessler works at Michigan Head & Spine Institute in Southfield, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI and Novi, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.