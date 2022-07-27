Dr. Richard Fessler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Fessler, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Fessler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Chicago Medical Center
Dr. Fessler works at
Locations
Associates in Gynecologic Oncology1725 W Harrison St Ste 855, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6644
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience with Dr and his staff. Well spoken to you as a patient to understand and not in a hurry to say surgery. Willing to listen to your concerns. Highly recommend
About Dr. Richard Fessler, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1447473426
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- University of Chicago
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Fessler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fessler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Fessler works at
Dr. Fessler has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, Scoliosis and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fessler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Fessler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fessler.
