Dr. Ferstenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Ferstenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Ferstenberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Lille U Of Med & Pharmacy, Nord and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Ferstenberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nyc Health Hospitals Kings County451 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 245-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferstenberg?
About Dr. Richard Ferstenberg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
- 1780668731
Education & Certifications
- Catholic Med Ctr
- Lille U Of Med & Pharmacy, Nord
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferstenberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferstenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferstenberg works at
Dr. Ferstenberg has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Hepatitis C and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferstenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ferstenberg speaks French.
Dr. Ferstenberg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferstenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferstenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferstenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.