Overview

Dr. Richard Ferro, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Okemos, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Eaton Rapids Medical Center, Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Mclaren Greater Lansing, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Ferro works at Multidisciplinary Pn Mngmnt Svs in Okemos, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.