Dr. Ferro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Ferro, DO
Overview
Dr. Richard Ferro, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Okemos, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Eaton Rapids Medical Center, Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Mclaren Greater Lansing, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Ferro works at
Locations
Trillium Eye Plastic Surgery P.c.2211 Association Dr Ste 100, Okemos, MI 48864 Directions (517) 394-4715
Hospital Affiliations
- Eaton Rapids Medical Center
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Sparrow Eaton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great dr
About Dr. Richard Ferro, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1528008372
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferro works at
Dr. Ferro has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.