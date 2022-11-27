Overview

Dr. Richard Fermelia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.



Dr. Fermelia works at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.