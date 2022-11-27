See All General Surgeons in Lincoln, NE
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Fermelia, MD

General Surgery
4 (44)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Fermelia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.

Dr. Fermelia works at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Locations

  1. 1
    Chi Health St Elizabeth
    555 S 70th St, Lincoln, NE 68510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 219-7650
  2. 2
    Pine Lake Behavioral Health
    9100 Andermatt Dr Ste 1, Lincoln, NE 68526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 434-2730

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryan East Campus
  • CHI Health St. Elizabeth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intestinal Obstruction
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Port Placements or Replacements
Intestinal Obstruction
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Port Placements or Replacements

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Trauma and Critical Care  Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Traumatic Resuscitation Chevron Icon
Tube Feeding Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Access Creation and Care Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Richard Fermelia, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851486831
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Southwestern Dallas
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wyoming
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Fermelia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fermelia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fermelia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fermelia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fermelia works at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, NE. View the full address on Dr. Fermelia’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Fermelia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fermelia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fermelia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fermelia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

