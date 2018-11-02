Overview

Dr. Richard Ferkel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Ferkel works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA, Bakersfield, CA, Simi Valley, CA, Ridgecrest, CA, Van Nuys, CA and Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.