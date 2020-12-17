Dr. Feldstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Feldstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Feldstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Feldstein works at
Locations
-
1
Robert M. Lazar MD PC1092 Jericho Tpke Ste 2S, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 543-8660
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feldstein?
Met Dr. Feldstein at St. Catherines on an emergency basis. He went out of his way to keep me informed about my husband's condition, & checked up on us even when the problem resolved. Answered all my questions & explained all procedures throughly.
About Dr. Richard Feldstein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1851533699
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldstein works at
Dr. Feldstein has seen patients for Constipation, Gastroparesis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.