Dr. Richard Feist Jr, MD
Dr. Richard Feist Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL.
Retina Consultants Of Alabama700 18th St S Ste 707, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 918-0047
Retina Consultants Of Alabama1503 Rainbow Dr, Gadsden, AL 35901 Directions (800) 575-4314
- 3 1009 Montgomery Hwy Ste 103, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Directions (205) 824-5025
Uab Callahan Eye Hospital1720 University Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-9999
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Feist was caring compassionate and I trusted him. He did a very through exam of my eyes and referred me to a glaucoma specialist . They will both follow my health .
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1114903556
- Ophthalmology
