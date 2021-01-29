Dr. Richard Feingold, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feingold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Feingold, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Feingold, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Dr. Feingold works at
Locations
-
1
Baylor Scott & White -cardiovascular2020 W State Highway 114 Ste 200, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 912-8400
-
2
Grapevine Cardiology1643 Lancaster Dr Ste 203, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 329-7670
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great cardiologist, listens, explains, has good sense of humor and asks questions. I wish there was an email address to contact office staff.
About Dr. Richard Feingold, DO
- Interventional Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1629070362
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and associated Hospitals
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Washington and Jefferson College
- Cardiology, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
