Dr. Richard Feingold, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.



Dr. Feingold works at Baylor Scott & White Cardiovascular Consultant in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.