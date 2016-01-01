Dr. Federspiel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Federspiel, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Federspiel, MD is a dermatologist in West Lafayette, IN. Dr. Federspiel completed a residency at Henry Ford Hospital. He currently practices at Franciscan Physician Network and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East . He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Federspiel is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Franciscan Physician Network - Neighborhood Family Medicine915 Sagamore Pkwy W, West Lafayette, IN 47906 Directions (765) 463-5252
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
About Dr. Richard Federspiel, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1649342817
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Franciscan Saint Elizabeth Health Lafayette Central
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Federspiel?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Federspiel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Federspiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Federspiel has seen patients for Rosacea, Dry Skin and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Federspiel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Federspiel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Federspiel.
