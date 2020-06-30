Dr. Richard Faro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Faro, MD
Dr. Richard Faro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Faro Motta MD PA3370 Burns Rd Ste 206, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 626-9801
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr faro is the best I am very fortunate to have him as my doctor. I’ve had two procedures I know nurses who know him that said he is the best I would not go to anyone else. His staff are very good
- Rush Presby St Lukes
- Rush Presby St Lukes Med Ct
- Suny Dwnst Med Center
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Villanova University
Dr. Faro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faro has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Faro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faro.
