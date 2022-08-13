Dr. Richard Failor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Failor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Failor, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Failor, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Failor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Endocrine Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
-
2
Endocrine Tumor Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4225 ROOSEVELT WAY NE, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Failor?
Dr. Failor is very knowledgable and is great at keeping me updated about my health.
About Dr. Richard Failor, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1831289784
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Failor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Failor using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Failor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Failor works at
Dr. Failor has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, Adrenal Gland Diseases and Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Failor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Failor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Failor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Failor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Failor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.