Overview

Dr. Richard Failor, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Failor works at Endocrine Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer, Adrenal Gland Diseases and Female Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

