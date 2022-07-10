Dr. Richard Evans, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Evans, DPM
Overview
Dr. Richard Evans, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Murrieta, CA.
Dr. Evans works at
Locations
Community Foot and Ankle Assocs39755 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd Ste D130, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 698-4611
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr Evans, by my primary doctor, for a terrible pain I had had in my left foot for a month. When I read his reviews I was apprehensive. I had been given a test that said I didn't have gout but he insisted that tests aren't necessarily accurate. He gave me a medication for gout. I was doubtful that it would correct the problem. Well, it did!! Thank you Dr. Evans!!!
About Dr. Richard Evans, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Evans speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.