Dr. Richard Evans, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Bryan West Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Lincoln Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Evans works at Dr. Richard Evans, D.P.M., P.C. in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.