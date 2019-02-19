See All Podiatrists in Lincoln, NE
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Evans, DPM

Podiatry
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Evans, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Bryan West Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Lincoln Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Evans works at Dr. Richard Evans, D.P.M., P.C. in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Richard Evans, D.P.M., P.C.
    3401 O St, Lincoln, NE 68510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 474-4766

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryan East Campus
  • Bryan West Campus
  • CHI Health St. Elizabeth
  • Lincoln Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Evans, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093726150
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Podiatry Medical Association
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Franklin Boulevard Community Hospital-Chicago Il
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Dakota / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Evans, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Evans has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Evans works at Dr. Richard Evans, D.P.M., P.C. in Lincoln, NE. View the full address on Dr. Evans’s profile.

    Dr. Evans has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

