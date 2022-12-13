Dr. Richard Ethridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ethridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Ethridge, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Ethridge, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Locations
Fort Collins Skin Clinic - Fort Collins - 1100 Poudre River Dr1100 Poudre River Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Directions (970) 387-7645Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ethridge was very friendly and thorough. Explained what he was going to do made sure if there were any questions. Very impressed with him.
About Dr. Richard Ethridge, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1013108299
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ethridge has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ethridge accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Ethridge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ethridge.
