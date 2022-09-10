Dr. Richard Erdey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erdey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Erdey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
East Columbus Surgery Center LLC50 McNaughten Rd Ste 102, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 864-0641
- Mount Carmel East
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Erdey?
10 years ago my cataracts had developed to the stage that they needed to be removed. I was very nearsighted my whole life, and I opted to have the lens in both eyes replaced. During the lens replacement, Dr. Erdey was able to correct my vision to the degree that I do not need corrective glasses or contacts. The practice is extremely professional and performed numerous tests prior to the surgery to ensure that all aspects of the lens replacement would be considered and addressed. The office is very busy and your appointment may take a little longer (they are very thorough), but I think that the extra time spent is invaluable and worth it for the health of my eyes.
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1740253897
- Ohio St U
- Northshore-Cornell Med Ctr
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Erdey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erdey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erdey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erdey has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erdey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Erdey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erdey.
