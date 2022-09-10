Overview

Dr. Richard Erdey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Erdey works at East Columbus Surgery Center LLC in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.