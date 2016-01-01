Dr. Richard Eng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Eng, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Eng, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Locations
Richard Eng. M.d. Inc. A Professional Corp.2360 McKee Rd Ste 7, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 923-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Eng, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish
- 1508850652
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eng accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eng works at
Dr. Eng has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eng speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Eng. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eng.
