Dr. Richard Elsworth, DO
Dr. Richard Elsworth, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.
Flint Womens Clinic3434 Regency Park Dr Ste A, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 694-9400
Genesys Regional Medical Center1 Genesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-5000
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I used to go to this group many years ago before I moved. I’m back in Michigan and I’m seeing Dr Ellsworth. He is super friendly and very nice.
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Elsworth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elsworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elsworth has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elsworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Elsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elsworth.
