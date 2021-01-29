Overview

Dr. Richard Ellsworth, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford.



Dr. Ellsworth works at Adventist Health in Hanford, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Yeast Infections and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.