Dr. Richard Ellsworth, DO
Overview
Dr. Richard Ellsworth, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford.
Locations
Kings Comprehensive Womens Care460 Greenfield Ave Ste 1, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 584-0141
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Hanford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor!! He is knowledgeable, he takes time with his patients and he is very caring!! Highly recommend Dr Ellsworth!
About Dr. Richard Ellsworth, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093730277
Education & Certifications
- SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellsworth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellsworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellsworth has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Yeast Infections and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellsworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ellsworth speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellsworth.
