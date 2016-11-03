Dr. Richard Elliott, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elliott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Elliott, DDS
Overview
Dr. Richard Elliott, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Highlands Ranch, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI - KANSAS CITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
Orthodontics At Town Ctr537 W Highlands Ranch Pkwy Ste 102, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (303) 276-3790
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Elliott and the whole staff are great. There's nothing fun about having braces, but the caring staff made my visits as gentle as they could and I couldn't be happier with my results. Thanks Dr Elliott!
About Dr. Richard Elliott, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1861526832
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI - KANSAS CITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elliott has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Elliott using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Elliott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
314 patients have reviewed Dr. Elliott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elliott.
