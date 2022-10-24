Dr. Richard Ellington Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellington Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Ellington Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Ellington Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Dr. Ellington Jr works at
Locations
BSA Amarillo Diagnostic Clinic, Inc.6700 SW 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 358-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ellington is a good Dr. I have been very pleased with the care I have received. I have never had a long wait time. The staff friendly and personable. The first time I went I listened with one ear I guess, he gave me info that didn’t soak in. He is thorough but fast paced. My second visit I paid attention and was more relaxed. He is very informative (just listen). I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Richard Ellington Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1205879632
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Hosp-U Tx SW
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
