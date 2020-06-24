Overview

Dr. Richard Eller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Eller works at 360 Bariatrics in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX and Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.