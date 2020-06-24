Dr. Richard Eller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Eller, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Eller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Medical City Plano.
Locations
-
1
360 Bariatrics - Surgical Associates of Collin County4001 W 15th St Ste 335, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 596-5225
-
2
Surgical Specialists of Plano4401 Coit Rd, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions
-
3
Dallas Office18800 Preston Rd Ste 310, Dallas, TX 75252 Directions (972) 985-5511
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Another Dr. Eller fan here! He did surgery on my elderly dad in an emergency situation. My dad was not a candidate for elective surgery due to his age and health issues, and Dr. Eller did what he could to help him avoid surgery. But when it was inevitable, he gave him the best possible chance of recovery, which he achieved! He also spent all the time needed to help us understand what was going on. I know he didn’t get paid extra for all the time he took with my dad, but he treated him as if he was a family member. We are so thankful there are doctors like him who haven’t given up on the medical profession! Thank you, Dr. Eller. We are eternally grateful!
About Dr. Richard Eller, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- St Paul Hosp-U Tex Sw
- Texas A&M University College of Medicine
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Eller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Eller speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Eller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
