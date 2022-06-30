See All Neurosurgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Richard Ellenbogen, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Richard Ellenbogen, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Richard Ellenbogen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.

Dr. Ellenbogen works at Women's Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari Malformation Type 1, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Hospital
    325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Surgery Pavilion
    1959 NE Pacific St Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harborview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Brain Surgery
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Brain Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Excision Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(26)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Ellenbogen?

Jun 30, 2022
I often think about that time in 2019 when I was flown over to an ER in Seattle days after the birth of my son (my first child) when my body and mind could no longer handle the blockage being caused by a benign tumor the size of a gumball next to my pineal gland. I remember quite well, considering the circumstances, a good portion of the long journey. Dr.Ellenbogen managed to get that tumor out piece by piece (I obviously don’t remember that part). After that I was sent back home and I legitimately had no idea who I was, but it only took me a couple of weeks to remember language, my mom, son and best friend. It was very strange how my memories came back together so out of order but it only took a few months to be completely functional again and although I still had memories returning to me left and right I was able to actually start retaining some new ones and managed to find myself a real line of work and straighten out a lot of other things in my life that weren’t quite right prior.
Correena — Jun 30, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Richard Ellenbogen, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Ellenbogen, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ellenbogen to family and friends

Dr. Ellenbogen's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Ellenbogen

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Ellenbogen, MD.

About Dr. Richard Ellenbogen, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1679659478
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Brigham & Women's Hosp/The Chldn's Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
Residency
Internship
  • Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
Internship
Medical Education
  • Brown University Medical School
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richard Ellenbogen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellenbogen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ellenbogen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ellenbogen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ellenbogen works at Women's Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Ellenbogen’s profile.

Dr. Ellenbogen has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellenbogen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellenbogen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellenbogen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellenbogen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellenbogen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Richard Ellenbogen, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.