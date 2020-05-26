See All Dermatologists in Plymouth, MA
Dr. Richard Eisen, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Eisen, MD is a Dermatologist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.

Dr. Eisen works at South Shore Skin Center in Plymouth, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Plantar Wart along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    South Shore Skin Center LLC
    1 Scobee Cir Ste 3, Plymouth, MA 02360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 746-9265
    Boston University Dermatology
    725 Albany St, Boston, MA 02118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 638-7420
    Boston Medical Center
    1 Boston Medical Ctr Pl, Boston, MA 02118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 638-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ringworm Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    E. Clark — May 26, 2020
    About Dr. Richard Eisen, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992700728
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Eisen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eisen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eisen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eisen has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Plantar Wart, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eisen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

