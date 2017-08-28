Dr. Eiferman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Eiferman, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Eiferman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Eiferman works at
Locations
-
1
Kentucky Lions Eye Center301 E Muhammad Ali Blvd, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-0550Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Retina Associates Of Kentucky6420 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 70, Louisville, KY 40205 Directions (502) 895-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eiferman?
Dr eifferman did a wonderful job when I needed a partial cornea transplant. The outcome was wonderful and I found him very caring.
About Dr. Richard Eiferman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1386677797
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eiferman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eiferman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eiferman works at
Dr. Eiferman has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eiferman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Eiferman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eiferman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eiferman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eiferman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.