Dr. Richard Eiferman, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (11)
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Eiferman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Eiferman works at UofL Health - Eye Institute in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kentucky Lions Eye Center
    301 E Muhammad Ali Blvd, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 588-0550
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Retina Associates Of Kentucky
    6420 Dutchmans Pkwy Ste 70, Louisville, KY 40205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 895-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Corneal Ulcer
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections
Corneal Ulcer
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections

Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Sclera Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 28, 2017
    Dr eifferman did a wonderful job when I needed a partial cornea transplant. The outcome was wonderful and I found him very caring.
    sue mcdearman in Louisville, KY — Aug 28, 2017
    About Dr. Richard Eiferman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386677797
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Eiferman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eiferman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eiferman works at UofL Health - Eye Institute in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Eiferman’s profile.

    Dr. Eiferman has seen patients for Corneal Ulcer and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eiferman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Eiferman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eiferman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eiferman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eiferman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

