Dr. Richard Egerman, DPM

Podiatry
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Richard Egerman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Egerman works at Podiatry Services Of Florida in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Podiatry Services of Florida
    13489 S Military Trl, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 495-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Leg Swelling Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Yellow Nails Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 31, 2021
    The best podiatrist I have ever been to. My wife and I have been his patients several years and his level of care is excellent.
    Dr. Jerry Berman — Mar 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Egerman, DPM
    About Dr. Richard Egerman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1699796961
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Egerman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Egerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Egerman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Egerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Egerman works at Podiatry Services Of Florida in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Egerman’s profile.

    Dr. Egerman has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Egerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Egerman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Egerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Egerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Egerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

