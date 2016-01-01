Dr. Richard Edwards III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Edwards III, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Edwards III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.
Dr. Edwards III works at
Locations
-
1
Riverside Hospital Inc Dba11803 Jefferson Ave Ste 110, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 594-2074
-
2
Riverside Regional Medical Center500 J Clyde Morris Blvd Ste A, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 594-2074
-
3
Riverside Physician Services Inc850 Enterprise Pkwy Ste 1300, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 827-7754
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edwards III?
About Dr. Richard Edwards III, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1447246160
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards III has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards III accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards III works at
Dr. Edwards III has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.