Dr. Richard Dwyer, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Richard Dwyer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. 

Dr. Dwyer works at Acosta Ignacio MD Inc. in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Acosta Ignacio MD Inc
    1808 Verdugo Blvd, Glendale, CA 91208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 495-0518

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Endoscopic Common Bile Duct Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
ERCP With Spincterotomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • GENERAL
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Richard Dwyer, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1366449969
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St Johns Mercy Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Dwyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dwyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dwyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dwyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dwyer works at Acosta Ignacio MD Inc. in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dwyer’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dwyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dwyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dwyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dwyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

