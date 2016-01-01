Dr. Richard Dwyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dwyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Dwyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Dwyer, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower29c Leinbach Dr, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Dwyer, MD
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1023148772
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dwyer accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dwyer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dwyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dwyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dwyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.