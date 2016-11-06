Overview

Dr. Richard Dushuttle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.



Dr. Dushuttle works at Delaware Injury Care in Dover, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.