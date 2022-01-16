Overview

Dr. Richard Durocher, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine (Temple University) - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Durocher works at Advanced Foot Care Specialist of Connecticut LLC in North Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.