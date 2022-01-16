See All Podiatrists in North Haven, CT
Dr. Richard Durocher, DPM

Podiatry
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Durocher, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine (Temple University) - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Durocher works at Advanced Foot Care Specialist of Connecticut LLC in North Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Foot Care Specialist of Connecticut LLC
    20 Washington Ave Ste 212, North Haven, CT 06473 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 684-2376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midstate Medical Center
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendon Injuries
Bone Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendon Injuries
Bone Spur

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Neuromas
Pediatric Foot and Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 16, 2022
    Very kind. Good sense of humor. Listens. Accommodating special requests.
    — Jan 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Durocher, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306820956
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Podiatric Surgery - Cabrini Medical Center, New York NY|Podiatry - Catholic Medical Center, Flushing NY
    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine (Temple University) - D.P.M.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Durocher, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durocher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Durocher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Durocher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Durocher works at Advanced Foot Care Specialist of Connecticut LLC in North Haven, CT. View the full address on Dr. Durocher’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Durocher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durocher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durocher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durocher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

