Dr. Richard Dumois, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Dumois, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Sevilla, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Dr. P. Phillips Hospital, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Dumois works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Conroy6735 Conroy Rd Ste 214, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 395-7040
Hospital Affiliations
- Dr. P. Phillips Hospital
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Consult and colonosopy - both perfect Highly recommend
About Dr. Richard Dumois, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417921115
Education & Certifications
- American College of Gastroenterology
- Ball Memorial Hospital
- Universidad De Sevilla, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dumois has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dumois accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dumois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dumois works at
Dr. Dumois has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dumois on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dumois speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Dumois. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dumois.
