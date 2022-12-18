Overview

Dr. Richard Duey, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital Texsan.



Dr. Duey works at Trinity Adult and Pediatric Orthopedic Specialists in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.