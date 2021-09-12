Overview

Dr. Richard Drummond, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Drummond works at Ark La Tex Foot & Ankle Specialists in Bossier City, LA with other offices in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.