Dr. Richard Dreyer, MD
Dr. Richard Dreyer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Retina Northwest5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 54, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 274-2121
Retina Northwest PC2525 NW Lovejoy St Ste 408, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 274-2121
Retina Northwest Vancouver3305 Main St Ste 16, Vancouver, WA 98663 Directions (800) 654-7765
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Dr Dreyer epitomizes what one would expect of a specialist. He treats all of his patients with respect. His bedside manner is beyond reproach. He truly is one in a million. Can’t say enough good things about him.
- Bascom Palmer Miami|University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
