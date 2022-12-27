Dr. Richard Drake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Drake, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Southwestern|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Oncology Specialists Of Texas17350 St Lukes Way Ste 350, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (281) 805-3462Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
When I was first diagnosed with a “massive” tumor/cyst from another doctor and referred to Dr. Drake, I went straight to the reviews as we all do and I worried with the very few bad reviews. This doctor was absolutely amazing and removed a 5 lb. tumor. He was able to remove it with a much smaller incision and my incision is perfection. I’m 11 days post op and doing fantastic!!! I can’t say enough about Dr. Drake as a surgeon. Thank you Doc so very much!!!
- University of Texas Southwestern|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Wayne St University Detroit M C|Wayne State University/Hutzel Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drake has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drake works at
Dr. Drake has seen patients for Oophorectomy, Gynecologic Cancer and Cervical Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Drake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drake.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.