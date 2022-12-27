See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in The Woodlands, TX
Dr. Richard Drake, MD

Gynecology
4.5 (61)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Richard Drake, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Southwestern|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

Dr. Drake works at Oncology Specialists of Texas in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Gynecologic Cancer and Cervical Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oncology Specialists Of Texas
    17350 St Lukes Way Ste 350, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3462
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oophorectomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Oophorectomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Cervical Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adenosarcoma of Uterus Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Advanced Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy for Treatment of Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Choriocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Surgery for Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometrial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometrial Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Endometrial Stromal Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Endometriosis of Colon Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube and Ovarian Surgery Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Trophoblastic Tumor Chevron Icon
Granulosa Cell Tumor of Ovary Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Dissection for Endometrial Cancer (Uterine Cancer) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ovarian Carcinosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Epithelial Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Ovarian Low Malignant Potential Tumor Chevron Icon
Ovarian Transposition (Oophoropexy) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Tumor Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placental-Site Gestational Trophoblastic Tumor Chevron Icon
Primary Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Radical Cydoreductive Surgery for Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Radical Hysterectomies for Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Single Incision Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Teratoma Chevron Icon
Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal Repair Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginectomy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Biopsy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvar Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Lesion Chevron Icon
Vulvar Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 27, 2022
    When I was first diagnosed with a “massive” tumor/cyst from another doctor and referred to Dr. Drake, I went straight to the reviews as we all do and I worried with the very few bad reviews. This doctor was absolutely amazing and removed a 5 lb. tumor. He was able to remove it with a much smaller incision and my incision is perfection. I’m 11 days post op and doing fantastic!!! I can’t say enough about Dr. Drake as a surgeon. Thank you Doc so very much!!!
    Amy — Dec 27, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Drake, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306866413
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wayne St University Detroit M C|Wayne State University/Hutzel Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Drake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drake has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drake works at Oncology Specialists of Texas in The Woodlands, TX. View the full address on Dr. Drake’s profile.

    Dr. Drake has seen patients for Oophorectomy, Gynecologic Cancer and Cervical Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Drake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drake.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

