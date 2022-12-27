Overview

Dr. Richard Drake, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Southwestern|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center



Dr. Drake works at Oncology Specialists of Texas in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Gynecologic Cancer and Cervical Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.