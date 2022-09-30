Overview

Dr. Richard Drachtman, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Drachtman works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

