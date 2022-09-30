See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Richard Drachtman, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Drachtman, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Drachtman works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG
    195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 975-4920
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sickle Cell Disease
Erythropoietin Test
Lymphoma Evaluation
Sickle Cell Disease
Erythropoietin Test
Lymphoma Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Richard Drachtman, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1609958248
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
Residency
  • North Shore University Hospital
Internship
  • North Shore University Hospital
Medical Education
  • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richard Drachtman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drachtman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Drachtman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Drachtman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Drachtman works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Drachtman’s profile.

Dr. Drachtman has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drachtman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Drachtman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drachtman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drachtman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drachtman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

