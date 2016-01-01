See All Plastic Surgeons in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Richard Dowden, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview

Dr. Richard Dowden, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    19250 Bagley Rd, Cleveland, OH 44130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 891-8800
    Richard V Dowden MD
    6770 Mayfield Rd # 410, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 449-7470

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Skin Aging
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Skin Aging

Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Richard Dowden, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 55 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1528141249
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
Residency
Internship
  • Lac-Usc Mc
Internship
Medical Education
  • McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richard Dowden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dowden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dowden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dowden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dowden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dowden.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dowden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dowden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

