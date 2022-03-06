Overview

Dr. Richard Douglas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.



Dr. Douglas works at United Hospital Center Orthopaedics in Bridgeport, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spine Deformities and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.