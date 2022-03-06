See All Neurosurgeons in Bridgeport, WV
Dr. Richard Douglas, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Richard Douglas, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Richard Douglas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.

Dr. Douglas works at United Hospital Center Orthopaedics in Bridgeport, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spine Deformities and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alireza Mohammad Mohammadi, MD
Dr. Alireza Mohammad Mohammadi, MD
2 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Pablo Recinos, MD
Dr. Pablo Recinos, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Richard Rammo, MD
Dr. Richard Rammo, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bridgeport Uhc Neurosurgery Clinic
    227 Medical Park Dr Ste 103, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (681) 342-3500
  2. 2
    Encompass Hlth Mountainview Bridgeport
    327 Medical Park Dr, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (681) 342-3513

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • United Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Spine Deformities
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spine Deformities
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Douglas?

    Mar 06, 2022
    Very down to earth and very detailed with what to expect. Highly recommend!
    Jerry Hudkins — Mar 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Douglas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Douglas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Douglas to family and friends

    Dr. Douglas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Douglas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Douglas, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Douglas, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710961669
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Douglas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douglas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Douglas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Douglas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Douglas works at United Hospital Center Orthopaedics in Bridgeport, WV. View the full address on Dr. Douglas’s profile.

    Dr. Douglas has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spine Deformities and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Douglas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Douglas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Douglas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Douglas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.