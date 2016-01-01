Overview

Dr. Richard Dornfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Dornfeld works at BOSTON EYE INSTITUTE & CTR in Waltham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.