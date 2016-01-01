Dr. Richard Dornfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dornfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Dornfeld, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Dornfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Dornfeld works at
Locations
Boston Eye Institute & Ctr20 Hope Ave Ste 106, Waltham, MA 02453 Directions (781) 893-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Dornfeld, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1457441404
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dornfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dornfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dornfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dornfeld works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dornfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dornfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dornfeld, there are benefits to both methods.