Dr. Richard Donnini, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton.



They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.