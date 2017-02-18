Dr. Donnini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Donnini, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Donnini, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton.
They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1512 Yankee Park Pl, Centerville, OH 45458 Directions (937) 439-4949
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Humana
Dr. Donnini is an excellent pain doctor! I started seeing him in April 2015. He ended up suggesting a pain pump for my situation. It is now February 2017 and I'm currently reducing my oral medication and adjusting to life with my pain pump. My outlook on life has changed 100%! I hope to be leading a life where I can work a full time job and enjoy extracurricular activities again!
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1316912413
- FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY
