Dr. Richard Dodd, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (27)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Dodd, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.

Dr. Dodd works at Asheville Endocrinology Cnslts in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Asheville Endocrinology Cnslts
    750 ALLIANCE CT, Asheville, NC 28806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 670-6812

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Osteoporosis
Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Osteoporosis

Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Sep 01, 2021
    He is a good doctor and knows what he is doing if we listen to him.
    Billie Davis — Sep 01, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Dodd, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    Medical Education
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Dodd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dodd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dodd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dodd works at Asheville Endocrinology Cnslts in Asheville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Dodd’s profile.

    Dr. Dodd has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dodd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodd. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dodd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dodd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

