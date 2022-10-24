Dr. Richard Dobhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Dobhan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
Gastro Health Pensacola - Gulf Coast Medical Arts on Davis Hwy.4531 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 477-2597Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Gastroenterology Associates of Pensacola PA5147 N 9th Ave Ste 311, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 477-2597Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I see Dr. Dobhan at the Perdido site. His office and staff are pleasant. He listened to me as if I was also a professional in gastroenterology. He explained what I needed at this stage of my life while making me "feel" young enough to continue with diagnostic procedures - even though I am an elderly patient. I felt valued and cared for at the same time. He has a quiet, reassuring (yet extremely knowledgeable) personally. I feel blessed to be his patient.
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1265412654
- Naval Medical Center
- National Naval Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
