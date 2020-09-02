See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Richard Dittrich, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Dittrich, DO

Gynecology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Richard Dittrich, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Dittrich works at Professional Healthcare Dynamics in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Christian Albornoz, MD
Dr. Christian Albornoz, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Ena Marsan, DO
Dr. Ena Marsan, DO
8 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Temitope Awosogba, MD
Dr. Temitope Awosogba, MD
10 (17)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Professional Aesthetics & Wellness Center
    1315 Wolf St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 465-9600
  2. 2
    Dept of Obstetrics & Gynecology
    1313 Wolf St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 465-3000
  3. 3
    Dept of Obstetrics & Gynecology
    1000 White Horse Rd Ste 306, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 435-9090
    Monday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginal Prolapse
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Acne
Vaginal Prolapse
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hot Flashes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preconception Counseling Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dittrich?

    Sep 02, 2020
    Dr. Dittrich can help you. He saved me. Everything that's going to happen to you as you inch up in age can be fixed and he's the one who will help you trust me. There isn't many Dr's out there that you can get significant help from but Dr.Dittrich is one of the few who really cares and puts your wellbeing first. If we all know what is good for us we better pray that he is teaching other Dr's to care for people the way he does &that he teaches them what he knows so there can be more Dr's like him.
    Kathy — Sep 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Dittrich, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Dittrich, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dittrich to family and friends

    Dr. Dittrich's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dittrich

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Dittrich, DO.

    About Dr. Richard Dittrich, DO

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528030327
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jefferson University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Us Public Health Serv
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Dittrich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dittrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dittrich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dittrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dittrich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dittrich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dittrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dittrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Dittrich, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.