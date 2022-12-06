Overview

Dr. Richard Dinsdale, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from FAIRVIEW HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Mountain Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Dinsdale works at Desert Grove Family Medical in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Queen Creek, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.