Dr. Richard Diethelm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diethelm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Diethelm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Diethelm, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.
Dr. Diethelm works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurology East48 Medical Park Dr E Ste 351, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3970
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diethelm?
I’ve been seeing Dr Diethelm for about 2 years. He really listens, wants to get to the root of your problem, and is very caring and professional. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Richard Diethelm, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1851518476
Education & Certifications
- Uab Hospital
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diethelm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diethelm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diethelm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diethelm works at
Dr. Diethelm has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diethelm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Diethelm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diethelm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diethelm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diethelm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.