Dr. Richard Dickerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Dickerman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Locations
Head & Neck Surgery of North Texas Pllc1411 N Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX 75203 Directions (214) 947-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Dr. Richard Dickerman for 8 years. I am so glad God placed me in his path. Dr. Dickerman has been able to accomplish tasks that other doctors/hospitals have turned down. In addition to his medical expertise, he has a phenomenal "bed-side-manner." I have referred him to all of my friends. In my opinion, he is an EXCELLENT, doctor, surgeon, and person. Martha, Irving, TX 12/28/2019
About Dr. Richard Dickerman, MD
- General Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1174565048
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
