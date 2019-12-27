See All General Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Richard Dickerman, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Dickerman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

Dr. Dickerman works at Head & Neck Surgery of North Texas Pllc in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy, Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Head & Neck Surgery of North Texas Pllc
    1411 N Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX 75203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 947-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
  • Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Richard Dickerman, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174565048
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

