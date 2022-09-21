See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Richard Dicicco, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (110)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Dicicco, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean|American University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.

Dr. Dicicco works at HCA Florida Surgical Weight Loss Specialists - Tampa in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    HCA Florida Surgical Weight Loss Specialists - Tampa
    2919 W Swann Ave Ste 301, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 723-4778
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Duodenal Switch and SIPS Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    5 Star
    (108)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 21, 2022
    Dr. DiCicco is a very knowledgable, skillful surgeon. I was well informed and cared for before, during, and after my surgery. I had no complications and have seen stellar results.
    — Sep 21, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Dicicco, MD

    Bariatric Surgery
    23 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1811989874
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Agnes Healthcare
    • American University Of The Caribbean|American University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Dicicco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dicicco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dicicco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dicicco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dicicco works at HCA Florida Surgical Weight Loss Specialists - Tampa in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dicicco’s profile.

    Dr. Dicicco has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dicicco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    110 patients have reviewed Dr. Dicicco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dicicco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dicicco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dicicco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

