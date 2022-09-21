Dr. Richard Dicicco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dicicco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Dicicco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Dicicco, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean|American University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.
Dr. Dicicco works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Surgical Weight Loss Specialists - Tampa2919 W Swann Ave Ste 301, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 723-4778Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dicicco?
Dr. DiCicco is a very knowledgable, skillful surgeon. I was well informed and cared for before, during, and after my surgery. I had no complications and have seen stellar results.
About Dr. Richard Dicicco, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811989874
Education & Certifications
- St. Agnes Healthcare
- American University Of The Caribbean|American University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dicicco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dicicco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dicicco using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dicicco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dicicco works at
Dr. Dicicco has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dicicco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dicicco speaks Spanish.
110 patients have reviewed Dr. Dicicco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dicicco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dicicco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dicicco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.