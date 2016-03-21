Dr. Diamond has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Diamond, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Diamond, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Diamond works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Approved Home Health5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238 Directions (941) 914-5142
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diamond?
Took care of me for more than a year while I was in Assisted Living. Continues to make house calls now that I live alone in apartment. He listens. He answers questions. He returns my calls. I trust his judgement. I would recommend. Dorothy Provence
About Dr. Richard Diamond, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1710046776
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diamond accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diamond works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamond. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diamond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diamond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.